Hellenic Coin (HNC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $251,256.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $263.36 million and approximately $251,256.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00006519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00472277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000837 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.