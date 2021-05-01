Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.21 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for about $7.02 or 0.00012185 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $32.98 million and $1.21 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00069352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.35 or 0.00870533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00096024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.42 or 0.08545483 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

