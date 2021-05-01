HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.68. 128,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 48,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

About HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

