Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

HRC traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.22. 631,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,953. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

