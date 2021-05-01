Hive Hits Market Cap of $247.74 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. Hive has a total market capitalization of $247.74 million and $11.40 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 117.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001867 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002022 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,380,868 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

