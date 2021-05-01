Hiveterminal Token Hits Market Cap of $12.76 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $672,218.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 53.9% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.63 or 0.00776918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00095272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,458.69 or 0.07687070 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

HVN is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

