Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

HOLX opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.