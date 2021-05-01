HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,301.67 ($17.01).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 1,094 ($14.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,168.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,116.68. The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 38.39. HomeServe has a 12-month low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.