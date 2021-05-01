Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Hong Kong Television Network stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. Hong Kong Television Network has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hong Kong Television Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services.

