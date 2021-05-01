Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRL opened at $46.20 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

