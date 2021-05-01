Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.90. 77,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 28,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

