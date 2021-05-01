Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Up 57.5% in April

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huize stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huize stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.49 million and a P/E ratio of 690.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. Huize has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

