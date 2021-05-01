Humaniq Trading Up 21% This Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $44,636.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.01 or 0.00829403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00049220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00095224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.08517902 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

