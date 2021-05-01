Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 631.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,477 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.23% of Huntsman worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.67 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

