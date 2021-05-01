Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $56,326.84 or 0.99358857 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $284.59 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00063545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00281990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $639.78 or 0.01128557 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00025756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.42 or 0.00711616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,640.09 or 0.99911413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

