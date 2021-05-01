HYCON (HYC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $678,772.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $678,772.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003656 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00130954 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,869,171 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,869,169 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

