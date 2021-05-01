Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Up 51.5% in April

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,730,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 15,000,000 shares. Currently, 21.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 81.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after buying an additional 1,690,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,620,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,944,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HYLN opened at $10.43 on Friday. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

