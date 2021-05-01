Hyper Finance (HYFI) Trading 66% Higher This Week

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $17,385.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 66% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00284431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.46 or 0.01127569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.55 or 0.00717506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,659.85 or 0.99752644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

