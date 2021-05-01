HyperCash Reaches Market Cap of $87.31 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $87.31 million and approximately $22.41 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HyperCash

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

