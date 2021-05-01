HyperDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.43 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $149,584.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.44 or 0.00867814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00066944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.