HyperExchange (HX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,728.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. HyperExchange has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $15,728.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00064241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00281072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.40 or 0.01121627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.83 or 0.00737748 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,754.88 or 1.00060501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.