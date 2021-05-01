I/O Coin (IOC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,170.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $4.58 million and $7,170.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00558471 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006167 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021389 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.33 or 0.03008213 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000799 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,841,384 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

