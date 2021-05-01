iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 341,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,333.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IAFNF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on iA Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

IAFNF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

