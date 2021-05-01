Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

IBST opened at GBX 220.80 ($2.88) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 205.96. The firm has a market cap of £904.31 million and a PE ratio of -32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

