Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Ichor worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

