Iconic Token Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and $1,042.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00063877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00286333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.77 or 0.01111828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.43 or 0.00728910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.14 or 1.00084451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

