IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Shares of IDA traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 407,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.90. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

