iDealCash (DEAL) Price Up 13.5% This Week

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One iDealCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, iDealCash has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. iDealCash has a market cap of $836,825.61 and $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iDealCash alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About iDealCash

DEAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

Buying and Selling iDealCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iDealCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iDealCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.