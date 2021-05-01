Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) vs. Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Critical Review

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 238.98%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -771.38% -34.32% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Genetic Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 34.39 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -0.75 Genetic Technologies $10,000.00 6,431.98 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has a collaboration and supply agreement with AbbVie Inc. and Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company engages in the development of various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer name. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

