IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $548.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $508.38 and its 200-day moving average is $486.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.00 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

