iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $2.90 on Exchanges

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00005133 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $231.87 million and $14.59 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 58% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00069266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.99 or 0.00847250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00065152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00095665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.