ImageCash (IMGC) Price Hits $0.0396 on Exchanges

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 210.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $204,509.94 and approximately $965.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCash has traded up 618.3% against the US dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00286292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.03 or 0.01133780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00719605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,373.70 or 0.99916892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,281,180 coins and its circulating supply is 5,162,180 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

