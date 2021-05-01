ImageCash (IMGC) Price Hits $0.0396 on Exchanges

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 210.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $204,509.94 and approximately $965.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCash has traded up 618.3% against the US dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 210.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $204,509.94 and approximately $965.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 618.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002815 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00063915 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00286292 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004092 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $651.03 or 0.01133780 BTC.
- THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026326 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00719605 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,373.70 or 0.99916892 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
ImageCash Coin Profile
ImageCash’s total supply is 5,281,180 coins and its circulating supply is 5,162,180 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty
and its Facebook page is accessible here
. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com
.
ImageCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
