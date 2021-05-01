ImageCash Reaches Market Cap of $238,101.76 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 325.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 749.8% higher against the dollar. ImageCash has a total market cap of $238,101.76 and $977.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00284827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.10 or 0.01090668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.75 or 0.00715580 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,557.36 or 0.99787560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,280,994 coins and its circulating supply is 5,161,994 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars.

