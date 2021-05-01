IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Announces Earnings Results

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.62. 927,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

