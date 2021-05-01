ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.87

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.87 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.70 ($0.11). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 9.14 ($0.12), with a volume of 671,118 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £22.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 9.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.87.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

