Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$35.50 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.06 billion and a PE ratio of -14.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.84.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.08.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

