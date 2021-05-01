Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Shares of IMO stock opened at C$35.50 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.06 billion and a PE ratio of -14.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.84.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
