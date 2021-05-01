Incent Hits Market Cap of $4.16 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $408,729.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00063286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00278837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.30 or 0.01129626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.26 or 0.00707704 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,271.47 or 0.99742954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.