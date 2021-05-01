Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.28% of Independent Bank worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after buying an additional 98,524 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

