Independent Order of Foresters Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Independent Order of Foresters reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Independent Order of Foresters’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $376.94 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $388.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.90 and its 200 day moving average is $351.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.