Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and $130,682.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $9.55 or 0.00016464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00284933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $627.71 or 0.01082203 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00706022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,895.30 or 0.99815186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

