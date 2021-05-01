Indexed Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.05 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.42 or 0.00016398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $8.05 million and $174,712.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00063958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00288896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.65 or 0.01134255 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00026296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.67 or 0.00721759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,367.58 or 0.99852930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

