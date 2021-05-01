INDINODE (XIND) Market Cap Reaches $66,823.79

INDINODE (CURRENCY:XIND) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. INDINODE has a market capitalization of $66,823.79 and approximately $3.00 worth of INDINODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INDINODE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, INDINODE has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00280830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.53 or 0.01124821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.31 or 0.00737129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,880.26 or 1.00079248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About INDINODE

INDINODE’s total supply is 1,161,514,766 coins and its circulating supply is 1,155,173,414 coins. The official website for INDINODE is indinode.me . INDINODE’s official Twitter account is @indinode and its Facebook page is accessible here

INDINODE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INDINODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INDINODE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INDINODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

