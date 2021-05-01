Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 46.0% in April

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the March 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,990. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Featured Article: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.