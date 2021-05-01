Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 46.0% in April

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the March 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,990. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IFNNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

