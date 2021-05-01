Informa (LON:INF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $535.75

Informa plc (LON:INF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 535.75 ($7.00) and traded as high as GBX 567.60 ($7.42). Informa shares last traded at GBX 562.20 ($7.35), with a volume of 2,390,496 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on INF. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 585.13 ($7.64).

Get Informa alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £8.45 billion and a PE ratio of -7.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 574.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 535.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.