ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the March 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $12.74. 4,774,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ING shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the period. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

