ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the March 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $12.74. 4,774,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ING shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the period. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
