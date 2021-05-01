Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,400 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 523,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inhibrx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. Inhibrx has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

