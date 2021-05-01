Ink Protocol Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $1,026.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.23 or 0.00821957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00095406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.