Innova Price Up 46.6% This Week (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Innova has a total market cap of $345,932.98 and $23.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004739 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.