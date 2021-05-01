InsaneCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $262,351.53 and approximately $12.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.98 or 0.00550277 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006006 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021006 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.63 or 0.02817051 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,375,769 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.