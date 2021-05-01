InsaneCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 218.5% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $395,529.48 and approximately $14.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.51 or 0.00550887 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00022038 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.39 or 0.02709233 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,374,124 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

